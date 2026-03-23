Sungjae Im betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished 60th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Im's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|2022
|T19
|68-70-73-67
|-2
|2021
|T50
|74-69-73-67
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.208
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.216
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.148
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.763
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.487
|-0.023
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.208 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards places him in the middle of the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.216 mark. He has hit 57.64% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 27.50 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Im currently sits 92nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 115 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.