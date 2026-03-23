Sungjae Im betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Im has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Im has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.