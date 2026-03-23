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6H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished 60th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Im at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Im's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256068-69-69-70-4
    2022T1968-70-73-67-2
    2021T5074-69-73-67+3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.208-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.216-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.148-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7630.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.487-0.023

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.208 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards places him in the middle of the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.216 mark. He has hit 57.64% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 27.50 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
    • Im currently sits 92nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 115 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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