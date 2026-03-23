Davis Chatfield betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in this $9.9 million event.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.9
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.7
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.0
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.017
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.522
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.453
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.780
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.866
|-0.547
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.8 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.522 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 24 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.