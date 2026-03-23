Davis Chatfield betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Chatfield has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.

Chatfield has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.