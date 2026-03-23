Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.