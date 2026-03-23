Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This marks Yellamaraju's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|73-72-66-68
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-72-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.419
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.475
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.392
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.563
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|1.065
|0.661
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.475 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 25.72% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has accumulated 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.