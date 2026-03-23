Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on defending his title at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Jaeger's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|2024
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|2023
|T9
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|2022
|T35
|68-72-72-69
|+1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 12-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.115
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.196
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.263
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.320
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.272
|-0.025
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a -0.196 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Jaeger delivers a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Jaeger posts a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st, and he ranks 45th with a 13.78% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.