Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.