Sahith Theegala betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Theegala's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|2024
|T28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|2023
|T22
|71-68-73-64
|-4
|2022
|T61
|70-71-70-76
|+7
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.198
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.305
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.280
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.370
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.757
|0.227
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.305 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Theegala currently sits 22nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 540 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.