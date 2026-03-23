Sahith Theegala betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Theegala has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Theegala has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.