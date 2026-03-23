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6H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Theegala's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6770-67-71-71-1
    2024T2870-70-68-67-5
    2023T2271-68-73-64-4
    2022T6170-71-70-76+7

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-74-68-77-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-69-72-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT766-69-73-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT871-64-67-65-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3173-66-67-68-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1980.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3050.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.280-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.370-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7570.227

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.305 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    • Theegala currently sits 22nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 540 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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