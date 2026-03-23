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6H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1767-70-69-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-67-75-67-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3067-73-74-66-823.125
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-80+15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-68-68-72-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4600.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.827-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.1220.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1750.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.6630.199

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan has a -0.827 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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