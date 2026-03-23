Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan has a -0.827 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.