Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.460
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.827
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.122
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.175
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.663
|0.199
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan has a -0.827 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.