Ryan Gerard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Gerard has two top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.