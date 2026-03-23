Ryan Gerard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Ryan Gerard of The United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished ninth at 14-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Gerard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has two top-five finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.303
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.821
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.278
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.220
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.066
|0.390
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (47th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gerard sported a 0.821 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 26.30% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 662 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.59% (19th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.