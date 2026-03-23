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6H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Poston's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC74-71+5
    2021T2070-67-70-69-4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3767-71-68-71-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-70-67-618.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3866-67-65-74-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-65-68-66-18--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.826 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1560.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.491-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.446-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1360.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.645-0.729

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a -0.491 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Poston currently has 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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