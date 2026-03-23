Rico Hoey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey posted a T11 finish at 12-under in 2025 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon last year's result in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hoey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.295
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.066
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.517
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.523
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.811
|-1.049
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.066 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.