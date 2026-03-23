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6H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey posted a T11 finish at 12-under in 2025 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon last year's result in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1170-66-68-64-12
    2024MC70-74+4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2950.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.066-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.517-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.523-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.811-1.049

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.066 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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