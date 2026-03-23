Jesper Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Svensson has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.