Jesper Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson finished tied for 27th at -9 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Svensson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.528
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.080
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.311
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.980
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|-0.062
|-0.028
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.0 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.080 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.