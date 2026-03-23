Ricky Castillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo missed the cut at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Castillo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.0
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.0
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.074
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.031
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.245
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.338
|0.282
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.074 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
- Castillo's overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.338 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and he has accumulated 466 FedExCup Regular Season points (28th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.