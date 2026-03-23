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6H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo missed the cut at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Castillo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.0
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.0
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.0
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1350.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0740.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0310.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2450.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3380.282

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.074 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
    • Castillo's overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.338 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and he has accumulated 466 FedExCup Regular Season points (28th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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