Ricky Castillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.074 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.