Rickie Fowler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler finished tied for 52nd at five-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 edition.
Fowler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of five-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of 0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.337
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.313
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.406
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.760
|0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|1.004
|1.016
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.313 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.34% ranked ninth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.