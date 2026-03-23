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6H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4167-70-71-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4969-67-77-70-57.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1269-74-69-74+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-72-72-68-3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open264-65-73-63-23--

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3160.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2900.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.370-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.118-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1180.089

    Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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