Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|2.116
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.316
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.290
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.370
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.118
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.118
|0.089
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.