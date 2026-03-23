Kensei Hirata betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Hirata will compete in the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas from March 26-29.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of -0.909 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.250
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.705
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.147
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.169
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.432
|-0.617
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.705 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 18.36% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.