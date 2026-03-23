Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 32nd at 8-under at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.107
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.315
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.278
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.639
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.783
|0.529
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.315 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 142 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.