PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open after posting a 1-over score. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-72+1

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1400.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5450.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0820.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.5060.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2741.273

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.545 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 335 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW