Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open after posting a 1-over score. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|+1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.140
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.545
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.082
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.506
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.274
|1.273
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.545 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 335 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.