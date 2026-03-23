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6H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Walker's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-65-1

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.614-0.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.250-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1950.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1860.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.484-0.329

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.614 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.250 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points (106th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.14% that ranked 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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