Danny Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Walker's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-65
|-1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|74-64-72-70
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.614
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.250
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.195
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.186
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.484
|-0.329
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.614 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.250 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- Walker has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points (106th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.14% that ranked 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.