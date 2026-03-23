Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.25
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|54
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|7.367
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|62-64-72-70
|-16
|18.7
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T18
|75-66-72-65
|-6
|49.733
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.894
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.665
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.053
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.022
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.529
|-0.275
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.894 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sports a -0.665 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.