Peter Malnati betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Malnati's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2024
|T36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|2023
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 36th at 3-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.610
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-1.147
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.116
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.454
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.419
|-0.617
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -1.147 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 60.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.