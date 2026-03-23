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6H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Malnati's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-71+1
    2024T3668-73-67-69-3
    2023MC78-71+9
    2022MC69-73+2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 36th at 3-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.610-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-1.147-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.1160.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4540.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.419-0.617

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -1.147 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 60.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
    • Malnati has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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