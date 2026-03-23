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6H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving his track record in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-70+2
    2023MC72-72+4
    2022T2970-64-72-74E
    2021MC75-75+10

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6069-73-72-70E4.9
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7772-72-79-70+54.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-70-68-69-1258.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -2.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.351-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.729-1.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3100.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.957-1.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.727-2.380

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.729 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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