Adam Schenk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Schenk has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.