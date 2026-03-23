Adam Schenk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving his track record in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Schenk's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|T29
|70-64-72-74
|E
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+10
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at even par.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -2.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.351
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.729
|-1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.310
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.957
|-1.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.727
|-2.380
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.351 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.729 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.