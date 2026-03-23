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6H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 11th at 4-under in his best performance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his tied for 53rd finish (4-over) from 2023.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5367-72-70-75+4
    2022T1172-69-71-64-4
    2021T3869-72-69-70E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged -0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.316-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.003-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.054-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.038-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.329-0.937

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.003 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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