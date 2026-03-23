Denny McCarthy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 11th at 4-under in his best performance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his tied for 53rd finish (4-over) from 2023.
McCarthy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T53
|67-72-70-75
|+4
|2022
|T11
|72-69-71-64
|-4
|2021
|T38
|69-72-69-70
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-over.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 4-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.316
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.003
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.054
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.038
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.329
|-0.937
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.003 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.