Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 52nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Rodgers' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|2024
|T74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2023
|T16
|68-63-73-71
|-5
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+8
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 5-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.3
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.2
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.8
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.071
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.304
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.190
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.373
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|0.495
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.