Paul Waring betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Paul Waring missed the cut last year at the Texas Children's Houston Open, posting rounds of 76-72 for a total of 8-over. He returns to Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29 looking to improve on his previous performance at this tournament.
Waring's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-72
|+8
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Waring's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.004
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.468
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.260
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.034
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.766
|-1.121
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has struggled with a -0.468 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate of 58.33% indicates room for improvement in hitting targets.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time, while his bogey avoidance rate stands at 22.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.