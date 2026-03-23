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6H AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring missed the cut last year at the Texas Children's Houston Open, posting rounds of 76-72 for a total of 8-over. He returns to Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29 looking to improve on his previous performance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Waring's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-72+8

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Waring's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0040.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.468-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.260-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.034-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.766-1.121

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards reflects his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has struggled with a -0.468 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate of 58.33% indicates room for improvement in hitting targets.
    • On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time, while his bogey avoidance rate stands at 22.22%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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