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Karl Vilips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Vilips' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-73+1

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.783-0.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.410-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.268-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.8540.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.607-0.919

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.783 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips has a -0.410 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 60.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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