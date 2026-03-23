Karl Vilips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips missed the cut at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Vilips' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|+1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.783
|-0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.410
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.268
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.854
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.607
|-0.919
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.783 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips has a -0.410 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 60.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.