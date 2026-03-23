Patton Kizzire betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green with his caddie Dean Emerson during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Kizzire missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, including last year when he posted a score of even par. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Kizzire's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-67
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|2021
|T11
|69-67-70-68
|-6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 6-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-1.143
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.346
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.357
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.102
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.337
|-0.641
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.143 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.346 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.