Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn missed the cut in both his appearances at this tournament, posting +2 in 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 looking to make his first cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Fishburn's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at The RSM Classic, where he scored 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.262
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.568
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.151
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.282
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.396
|-0.264
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.568 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.04% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points (161st) this season and ranks 86th with a 15.19% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.