Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.568 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.04% of the time.