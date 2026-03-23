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6H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria finished tied for 32nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3269-63-68-72-8
    2023MC71-73+4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT869-69-65-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-63-81-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-67-65-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has one victory and finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.027-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0690.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.390-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0950.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.4430.690

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
    • Echavarria currently sits 14th with 671 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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