Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Echavarria has one victory and finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.