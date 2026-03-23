Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria finished tied for 32nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Echavarria's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has one victory and finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.027
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.069
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.390
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.095
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.443
|0.690
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
- Echavarria currently sits 14th with 671 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.