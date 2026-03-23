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6H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-67-1
    2024T2165-70-72-67-6

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.125
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.410-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.042-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.417-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.495-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.279-1.259

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.042 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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