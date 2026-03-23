Joe Highsmith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Highsmith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2024
|T21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 1-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.410
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.042
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.417
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.495
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.279
|-1.259
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.042 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.