Joe Highsmith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.042 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.