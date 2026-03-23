Nick Dunlap betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Dunlap has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -0.994 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.