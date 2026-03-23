Nick Dunlap betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap finished tied for 11th at 9-under in 2024 and missed the cut at 2-under in 2025 at this event. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of returning to form at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Dunlap's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|2024
|T11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Dunlap's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 9-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.994 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-1.715
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.160
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.371
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.315
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.611
|-0.585
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.715 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.0 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 183rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.