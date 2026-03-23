David Ford betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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David Ford of the United States follows his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years and will tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29. He looks to make his mark at the event for the first time in recent memory.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Ford has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.346
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.452
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.198
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.083
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.518
|0.135
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a 0.452 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Ford has struggled around the greens this season with a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.19% ranks 33rd.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Ford has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.