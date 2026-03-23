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6H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley will tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. This will be Shipley's first appearance in this tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-70-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-72+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the Valspar Championship with a score of 1-over.
    • He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6250.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.752-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.475-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-1.097-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.698-0.824

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.752 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.12, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
    • Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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