Neal Shipley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley will tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. This will be Shipley's first appearance in this tournament over the past five years.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the Valspar Championship with a score of 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.625
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.752
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.475
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-1.097
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.698
|-0.824
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.752 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.12, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.