Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 39th at seven-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|74-65-67-77
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|68-77-73-79
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.109
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.131
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.274
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.366
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.115
|-0.042
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.131 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 252 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th, and he ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.