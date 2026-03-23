Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.