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6H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 39th at seven-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3969-65-69-70-7

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-71-65-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-67-72-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1090.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.131-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2740.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.366-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.115-0.042

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.131 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 252 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th, and he ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.56%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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