Max McGreevy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2025 after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
McGreevy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|2023
|T67
|66-73-75-77
|+11
|2022
|T19
|68-67-72-71
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.392
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.309
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.046
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.541
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.114
|-0.065
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.392 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.309 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.