Max McGreevy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

McGreevy has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

McGreevy has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.