Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Yu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.

Yu has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.