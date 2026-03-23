Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for 18th at 10-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Yu's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
- Yu has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -1.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.074
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.417
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.006
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-1.021
|-1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.506
|-1.569
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.417 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Yu has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.