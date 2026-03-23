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6H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 18th at 10-under in last year's Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Yu's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1871-63-67-69-10

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
    • Yu has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged -1.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.074-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.417-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0060.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-1.021-1.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.506-1.569

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.417 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Yu has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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