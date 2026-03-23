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6H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of The United States plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of The United States plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan makes his tournament debut at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29, competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years. He'll look to make an impact at the $9.9 million event in Houston.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This marks Brennan's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.75
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Teesixth0.6600.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green65th0.1610.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160th-0.577-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160th-0.870-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125th-0.627-0.342

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.660 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.161 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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