Max Greyserman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Greyserman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Greyserman has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.