Max Greyserman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut at 2-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his tied for seventh finish (-10) from 2024.
Greyserman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|2024
|T7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.2
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.766
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.122
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.070
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.370
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.588
|-0.271
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman has sported a -0.122 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) this season and has posted a -0.588 Strokes Gained: Total average (122nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.