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6H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with a fresh opportunity at this Houston event.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged 0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0030.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.675-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.015-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.9790.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.2920.309

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has a -0.675 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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