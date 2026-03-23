Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Pavon has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.