Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with a fresh opportunity at this Houston event.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged 0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.003
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.675
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.015
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.979
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.292
|0.309
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has a -0.675 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.