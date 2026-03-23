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4H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty finished tied for 52nd at -5 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving his standing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    McCarty's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5271-65-69-70-5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged -1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.066-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.186-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.384-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3270.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.309-1.000

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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