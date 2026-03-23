Matt McCarty betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty finished tied for 52nd at -5 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving his standing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
McCarty's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.066
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.186
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.384
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.327
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.309
|-1.000
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.