Matt McCarty betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.