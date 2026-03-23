Mason Howell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Mason Howell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29. The Texas Children's Houston Open features a $9.9 million purse and plays as a par-70 layout stretching 7,475 yards.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This marks Howell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Howell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Howell's recent performances
- Howell's best finish over his past 10 appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of three-over.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Howell has an average of -0.920 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Howell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.201
Howell's advanced stats and rankings
- Howell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.920 over his last five starts, indicating struggles with iron play.
- Around the greens, Howell averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.