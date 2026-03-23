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Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger has not competed at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 as he looks to make his mark in Houston.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Stanger's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Stanger's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6860.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-1.037-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green79-0.008-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3520.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total85-0.007-0.145

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.686 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.037 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Stanger has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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