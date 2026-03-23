Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger has not competed at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 as he looks to make his mark in Houston.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Stanger's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open.
- He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of -0.500 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.686
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-1.037
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|-0.008
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.352
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|-0.007
|-0.145
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.686 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.037 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.