Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.618 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.315 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 57.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR.