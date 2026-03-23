Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang will compete at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.143
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T4
|67-71-66-67
|-13
|135.000
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Kang has an average of -1.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -1.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.618
|-1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.315
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.065
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.701
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-2.699
|-1.650
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.618 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.315 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 57.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.