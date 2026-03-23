Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.

He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Tosti has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Tosti has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.