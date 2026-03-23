Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Tosti's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|2024
|T2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.093
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.173
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.420
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.999
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-2.686
|-1.728
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -1.173 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 57.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.