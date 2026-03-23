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6H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Tosti's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T565-67-65-68-15
    2024T266-67-68-68-11

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.093-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-1.173-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.420-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.999-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-2.686-1.728

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -1.173 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 57.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
    • Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 160th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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