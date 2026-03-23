PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in this $9.9 million event.

    Latest odds for Penge at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.821 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8610.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.621-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.345-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.1560.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.262-0.121

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.861 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.621 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Penge has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Will Zalatoris betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW