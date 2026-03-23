Marco Penge betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in this $9.9 million event.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.821 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.861
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.621
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.345
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.156
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.262
|-0.121
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.861 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.621 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Penge has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.