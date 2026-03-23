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6H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making a strong debut in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This will be Rozo's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6566-75-75-72E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-70-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
    • He has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -1.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.595-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.065-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.2180.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-1.722-1.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-2.470-1.439

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
    • Rozo currently sits 181st in FedExCup Regular Season points with six points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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