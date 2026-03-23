Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.71% of the time.