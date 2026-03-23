Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making a strong debut in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This will be Rozo's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.595
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.065
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.218
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-1.722
|-1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-2.470
|-1.439
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.065 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
- Rozo currently sits 181st in FedExCup Regular Season points with six points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.