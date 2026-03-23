Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 10th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hughes's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|2024
|T14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|2023
|T16
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|2022
|T29
|71-69-69-71
|E
|2021
|T7
|70-72-68-63
|-7
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at seven-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.181
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.078
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.151
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.091
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.139
|0.278
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.078 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80.
- Hughes has earned 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th. He ranked 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 141st by breaking par 19.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.