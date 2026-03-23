PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 10th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hughes's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20251069-66-66-66-13
    2024T1466-72-69-65-8
    2023T1666-68-70-71-5
    2022T2971-69-69-71E
    2021T770-72-68-63-7

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at seven-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.181-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0780.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1510.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0910.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.1390.278

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.078 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80.
    • Hughes has earned 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th. He ranked 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and 141st by breaking par 19.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Danny Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Hank Lebioda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW