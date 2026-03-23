Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Hughes's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.

Hughes has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.