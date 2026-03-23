Kevin Roy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making his first weekend at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Roy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.7
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.6
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.2
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.102
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.357
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.270
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.420
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.434
|0.277
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.357 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Roy earned 156 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.