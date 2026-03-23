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6H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making his first weekend at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Roy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69E
    2023MC75-68+3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.7
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.0
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.6
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.3
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.2
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1020.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.357-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2700.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.4200.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4340.277

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.357 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Roy earned 156 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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