Mac Meissner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Meissner has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.

Meissner has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Meissner has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.