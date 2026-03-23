Mac Meissner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner finished tied for 39th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes to improve upon his previous performances in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Meissner's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 39th at seven-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.054
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.249
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.027
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.232
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.044
|-0.079
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.249 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
- Meissner currently ranks 114th with 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.