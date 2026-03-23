Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that solid performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Salinda's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|2021
|T50
|71-69-75-68
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Salinda's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.461
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.125
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.579
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.384
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.628
|-0.197
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.125 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
- Salinda has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.