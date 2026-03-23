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5H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that solid performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Salinda's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1169-66-66-67-12
    2021T5071-69-75-68+3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Salinda's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4610.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.1250.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.579-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.384-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.628-0.197

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.461 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.125 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
    • Salinda has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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