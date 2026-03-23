Luke Clanton betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 as he makes his debut at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -1.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.270
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.354
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.442
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-1.584
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-2.109
|-1.230
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a -0.354 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivers a -1.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.46.
- Clanton has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.