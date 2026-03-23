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Lucas Glover betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of a better showing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Glover's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC73-71+4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690.000

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -1.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.291-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.064-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green79-0.008-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.657-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-1.021-1.021

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.9 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.064 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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