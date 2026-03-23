Lucas Glover betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of a better showing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Glover's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90.000
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.291
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.064
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|-0.008
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.657
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-1.021
|-1.021
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.9 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.064 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.